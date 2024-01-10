ASEAN sec-gen holds video conference with Malaysian minister ahead of 2025 Chairmanship

JAKARTA: ASEAN secretary-general Dr Kao Kim Hourn held a video conference with Malaysia’s Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, on Tuesday.

The two officials discussed, among others, Malaysia’s initiatives on international arbitration and third-party funding as the country gears up to take over the ASEAN chair in 2025, according to a statement from the ASEAN Secretariat.

Laos, the current ASEAN chair, is set to officially transfer leadership to Malaysia during the ASEAN Summit, which will take place from Oct 8 to 11.

Established on Aug 8, 1967, ASEAN now comprises ten member countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.

Timor-Leste is currently awaiting full membership in the bloc.