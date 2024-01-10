Objective of organising Selangor Raja Muda Cup is to unearth talented players - Emran Kadir

THE purpose and objective of organizing the 2024 Selangor Raja Muda Cup, which expands the involvement of schools from all over Selangor for this edition, is to unearth more talented football players from the state.

The Raja Muda Cup Tournament Chairman Datuk Emran Kadir said the opportunity given to school students throughout Selangor to participate in the tournament was also approved by the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

“I have obtained his majesty’s blessing for the teams that participate in this tournament to be developed throughout Selangor, the way we implement it is the same as the Datuk Mokhta Dahari Cup where 10 educational districts submit a total of 32 teams.

“It is his majesty’s wish that this program produce as many talented football players from Selangor, whereby the players can move on after being identified, depending on the ability of the player,” he told reporters at the Raja Muda Selangor Cup Charity Shield match at SMK USJ 23 here today.

The 2024 Selangor Raja Muda Cup sees a total of 32 teams divided into eight groups with the top two teams in the group qualifying for the round of 16, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

Earlier, the 2024 Selangor Raja Muda Cup Charity Shield match saw Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Section 20, Shah Alam successfully lift the trophy after defeating SK Seri Selangor 6-1 here today.

The goals scored by the defending champions of the Selangor Raja Muda Cup came through Muhamad Irfan Nazarudin, Muhammad Umar Rizqi Mohd Hisham, Ahmad Faiq Furqan Ahmad Faisal, Mohd Thaqif Waiz Mohd Tajul and two goals by Arif Nufail Ardika Budi.

The only goal of SK Seri Selangor was scored by Ahmad Darwish Ammar.

“SK Seksyen 20 head coach Nik Juhaidi Tarmizi Juhairi said today’s victory would give his team the perfect tonic in their quest to defend the title that they won last year. However, competition will remain stiff when the tournament starts,” he said.