Unemployed accused of causing death of Henry Gurney school inmate

MELAKA: An unemployed man was charged in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court today for causing the death of a fellow trainee at Henry Gurney School, Telok Mas here, four years ago.

The accused, Muhammad Daniel Akmal, 21, is accused of causing the death of Che Ku Rizal Faqimi Che Ku Ridzuan, 19, with the intention of causing bodily harm that may cause death and committed the offence of wrongfully killing a person which does not amount to murder.

He is accused of committing the act at Hang Tuah Block, Henry Gurney School, Telok Mas between 4.50 pm and 5.50 pm on Jan 28 2020.

He was charged under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 30 years and a fine.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rashidah Baharom did not offer bail because it was a life-related offence and the accused’s lawyer, Shareveen Krishnan, agreed.

Judge Azaraorni Abd Rahman set September 2 for the submission of documents.