Unemployed man charged with murder of interior designer

PETALING JAYA: An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate Court here today, with the murder of an interior designer, who was stabbed 20 times in a condominium unit at Persiaran Meranti, Bandar Sri Damansara last month.

Lim Wah Siong, 50, nodded in understanding when the charge was read out to him in Mandarin before Magistrate Shahril Anuar Ahmad Mustapha.

No plea was recorded from the accused as the case falls under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

Lim is accused of murdering Muhammad Sharqawi Abu Bakar, 36, at 9 pm on Sept 14 in the condominium.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the death penalty upon conviction.

The court set Nov 8 for case mention for the submission of chemical and post-mortem reports.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurain Syafiqeen Mohd Rozi appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was not represented.

Media reports previously stated that the victim was found dead in a condominium unit in Bandar Sri Damansara with 20 stab wounds including on his hands and head.

Police investigations revealed that the incident occurred when the victim caught the suspect breaking into his home to steal, which led to a struggle that resulted in the murder.

The police later arrested the suspect in a raid at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur at 3 am on Sept 21, on suspicion of involvement in the incident.