Unemployed man charged with obstructing, injuring cops in line of duty

TELUK INTAN: An unemployed man faced four charges of obstructing and injuring two police officers in the line of duty last week, at the Sessions and Magistrate’s Courts here today.

Lok Yik Hoong, 43, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Judge Intan Nurul Farena Zainal Abidin and Magistrate T Ashvinii.

In the Sessions Court, Lok is accused of intentionally causing severe injuries to Cpl Mohd Rasyidi Che Ross, 42, with a machete at a house in Padang Tembak, Teluk Intan, on Aug 1.

He was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison, along with a fine or caning, upon conviction.

He was also charged with the possession of 84.72 gm of cannabis at the same location and day, under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable by not less than five years in prison and no fewer than 10 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer Insp Noor Aisyah Mat Isa, recommended bail at RM15,000 with additional conditions. No bail was offered for the second charge.

The court set bail at RM6,000 with one surety, with additional conditions requiring him to report to the nearest police station once a month and refrain from contacting the victims. The accused was unrepresented.

The court then scheduled Sept 10 and Oct 29 for the case mentions of the first and second charges, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the Magistrate’s Court, Lok faced a charge of intentionally causing injury to Insp Tie Ngie Sieng, 34, with a machete, under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a fine, caning, or any combination, upon conviction.

Lok is also accused of obstructing several police officers in the line of duty, during a raid at his home, by allegedly being aggressive, shouting, causing a commotion, and swinging a machete at them.

In this instance, he was charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of two years, a fine of RM10,000, or both, upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer Insp Nur Ainaa Liyana Mohd Talal proposed bail of RM4,000 for both charges and requested that the accused be barred from contacting the victims until the case is concluded.

Defence lawyer S. Kumanesan requested a reduction in bail due to the accused’s lack of permanent employment and divorced status.

The court subsequently set bail at RM6,000 for both charges with one surety. The accused is prohibited from contacting the victims and must report to the nearest police station every two weeks until the case is concluded. The next case mention was scheduled for Sept 10.