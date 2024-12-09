Unemployed man jailed fined for seditious posting on TikTok

SUNGAI PETANI: An unemployed man was sentenced to one month in jail and fined RM4,000, in default eight months in jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for posting a seditious statement about the Sultan of Kedah via the TikTok application last July.

Magistrate M. Kalaiarasi handed down the sentence on Nor Ismail Amran Ghazilah, 42, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged under Section 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act 1948 with committing the offence in Sungai Petani here at about 10 pm on July 6 this year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor S. Preeyaa requested the court to impose an appropriate punishment considering that the wrongdoing involved a royal institution and to serve as a lesson to the accused and a reminder to the public to be more careful when using social media.

Lawyer Farahdina Che Bakar, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, representing the accused, told the court that it was her client’s first offence.