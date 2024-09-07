Unemployed man jailed for stealing during Friday prayer

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was sentenced to three months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for stealing a backpack belonging to a man who was performing Friday prayers at a mosque.

Magistrate Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin handed down the sentence on Ahmad Farizat Mohamed, 22, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with stealing the bag, containing among others, a laptop computer and RM70, belonging to Ahmad Yakqub Abd Halim, 28, at Ibnu Khaldun Mosque, Sungai Besi here, at 1.38 pm last July 5.

The charge, framed under Section 379 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to seven years or a fine or both upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, Ahmad Yakqub was praying at the mosque when he realised his backpack, which he had placed beside him, missing.

The accused who was later arrested by the police admitted to having stolen the backpack while the complainant was performing the Friday prayers.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Harvind appeared for the prosecution, while Ahmad Farizat was represented by lawyer Nurdiyana Mustaza.