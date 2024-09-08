UniSZA denies allegation on sale of fake certificates

KUALA TERENGGANU: Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) has refuted the allegation which linked the university to the sale of fake academic certificates on social media.

In a statement issued today, UniSZA said that the university views the allegation as serious and will not compromise on maintaining the quality of its diploma programmes and higher education degrees.

“UniSZA always ensures compliance with the governance and standards set by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) and the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT).

“UniSZA is also regularly audited by accredited academic and Professional bodies to maintain the quality of education and graduates produced,“ read the statement.

According to UniSZA, it will take legal action to protect the interests and good name of the university that has been tarnished due to the spread of incorrect information on social media

It has also lodged a police report.

“The public is advised to always ensure the validity of information on social media before making any comments that may result in more information being spread,” it said, adding that UniSZA will continue to be committed to safeguarding the good name of the Malaysian institutions of higher learning and ensuring that they are not tarnished and always comply with stipulated laws.