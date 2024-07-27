USIM seeks sponsors for Palestinian students’ education

PUTRAJAYA: Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) is calling on more individuals and companies to help sponsor Palestinian students to study in Malaysia, particularly at USIM.

USIM board chairman Tan Sri Dr. Nik Norzrul Thani Nik Hassan, said the university is currently supporting 135 students from Palestine, making it the public university with the highest number of Palestinian students to date.

“Since 2002, we have seen 36 Palestinian students graduate, and currently, 135 students are pursuing their degrees at USIM, including PhD programmes conducted online with our lecturers.

“We are committed to supporting them as much as possible. We also want to inform interested Palestinians that USIM will seek sponsors and assist their children to study here,“ he said after a media event on Friday.

Last year, RM260,000 was allocated to cover the fees for Palestinian students, who are charged the same rate as Malaysian students.

Nik Thani added that USIM has a dedicated department to support Palestinian students, not only academically but also emotionally.

“We want to ensure that they feel happy and safe here in Malaysia. Once the war and their studies are over, we hope they can return to their country and help rebuild it,“ he said.

At the event, USIM launched a short documentary titled “The Great Sacrifice” as a special tribute to the Palestinian staff at USIM.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian lecturer currently working in USIM, Dr Wesam Almahallawi expressed his hope to raise awareness of the plight of Palestinians and to garner support for their ongoing struggle.

“For Palestinians, suffering has been a constant since birth. They endure countless restrictions in travel, education and daily life and this relentless hardship is an integral part of being Palestinian. Yet, despite these overwhelming circumstances, they continue to strive for a better life.

“I have been living in Malaysia for about eight years with my wife and children. However, my parents, siblings and extended family remain in Gaza, enduring the same challenges as other Palestinians there.

“I stay in touch with them to stay updated on their situation. They are constantly seeking safety, but as we know, there is no truly safe place in Gaza. Tragically, I have lost more than 20 family members, including my younger brother, his wife and their children, all in a single attack,“ he said.