Police investigate religious school fraud cases involving independent preacher

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police have received two reports involving an independent preacher accused of fraud related to a religious school development project. The cases resulted in losses totalling RM140,000.

State police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated that the reports were filed in Gombak and Shah Alam by two local women in their 40s. The first victim, a company owner, knew the suspect, a man in his 30s, since 2020.

“The suspect deceived the victim regarding the construction of a religious school in Selangor, leading to three transactions amounting to RM60,000 between August and September 2020,“ said Hussein.

The second victim reportedly paid RM80,000 in 2019. The suspect allegedly used the name of a religious institution to gain trust before securing funds for the school project.

Hussein urged the public to remain cautious when dealing with unverified donation or investment requests, particularly those involving religious and educational institutions. “Avoid financial transactions through unregistered personal or company accounts,“ he advised.

This development follows recent reports of an independent preacher under investigation for distributing intimate videos. Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed the probe after a report was lodged by the preacher’s second wife on June 16.

In a related matter, the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) revoked the teaching credentials of an ustaz arrested for suspected criminal involvement since 2022. MAIS chairman Datuk Salehuddin Saidin disclosed that the individual was previously detained by JAIS in September 2024 for unauthorised Islamic teachings.