Various initiatives to ensure senior citizens age with dignity - Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry remains committed to implementing various initiatives to ensure senior citizens in Malaysia age with dignity.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said these efforts are in line with the National Policy on Older Persons, which aims to cultivate independent, dignified and respected elderly individuals by maximising their potential.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to government agencies, the private sector, non-governmental organisations, senior citizens associations and all those involved in providing care and various forms of support to elevate the dignity of our senior citizens.

“My appreciation also goes to the children caring for their elderly parents, whether in good health or otherwise, as you are part of an essential social support system,” she said in a video clip shared on the ministry’s Facebook page in conjunction with the National Senior Citizens Day 2024.

The International Day of Older Persons is observed on Oct 1 each year to recognise the contributions of senior citizens towards nation-building. This year’s theme is ‘Ageing with Dignity: Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons.’

Nancy stressed that senior citizens must be treated with respect and provided with comfortable lives in recognition of their significant contributions.

She cited statistics from the Department of Statistics Malaysia, which revealed that as of the second quarter of 2024, senior citizens accounted for 11.6 per cent, or 3.9 million people, out of the nation’s total population.

“Life expectancy in Malaysia has increased significantly, from 63.6 years in 1970 to 74.8 years in 2023. This clearly indicates that Malaysia will face an ageing population by 2030,” she said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari, in a Facebook post, emphasised that senior citizens are invaluable assets to the nation, as their life experiences serve as wisdom and lessons for the younger generation.

“They have gone through various life challenges, societal changes, technological advancements and economic shifts, making them essential mentors for today’s youth.

“Therefore, senior citizens deserve special attention in terms of care and support, both physically and emotionally, so that they feel appreciated and can lead more fulfilling lives,” he said while extending a Happy National Senior Citizens Day 2024 wishes.