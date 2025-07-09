KUALA LUMPUR: The reduction of the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) by 25 basis points to 2.75 per cent has been described as a prudent and proactive step by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) in response to global economic uncertainties.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision was based on thorough assessments of economic conditions and inflation projections.

Anwar, who also serves as Finance Minister, noted that while the export sector faces difficulties, the government has rolled out support measures such as the Financing Guarantee Scheme for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and efforts to explore new markets.

The OPR was last held at 2.75 per cent in March 2023 before being raised to three per cent in May 2023.

Anwar highlighted that reforms under the MADANI Economy framework have contributed to economic resilience, with inflation dropping to 1.2 per cent as of May 2025, the lowest in 51 months. Labour force participation also reached a record high of 70.8 per cent.

“We must continue advancing reforms to secure the nation’s future. Despite challenges, progress is possible through better governance, bold innovation, and strong determination,” he said. - Bernama