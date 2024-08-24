Wan Rosdy denies Malay reserve land decreasing in Pahang

KUANTAN: Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail today denied claims that Malay Reserve Land in the state is decreasing, as circulated on the TikTok app.

Instead, he stressed that the area of Malay Reserve Land has increased from 218,326 hectares in 1955 to 444,074 hectares in 2023, compared to the total area of Pahang at 3,597,206.68 hectares, an increase from six per cent to 12.34 per cent.

“I strongly deny the TikTok post, as it is slander and a negative perception game intended to discredit the state government.

“This is because the state government consistently ensures that Malay Reserve Land is protected and continues to enforce measures to prevent any illegal encroachment on state land,“ he said in a media statement.

Wan Rosdy urged the public not to be easily influenced and to verify the accuracy of such claims with the relevant authorities.