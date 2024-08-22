Wanita UMNO proposes establishing Ibu Zain Secretariat to unearth future women leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: Wanita UMNO proposed a cadre initiative called the Ibu Zain Secretariat, aimed at developing women’s talents and cultivating a new generation of capable female leaders.

Wanita UMNO chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad emphasised that this initiative goes beyond merely constructing buildings or organising courses. Its core objective is to create a generation of women leaders who can shake the world.

“It is time for Wanita UMNO to undergo a transformation, starting with leadership. The development of this cadre initiative is crucial for reshaping the future of women’s leadership,” she said.

“This initiative will be known as the Ibu Zain Secretariat. Drawing inspiration from the nation’s educational pioneer, we are poised to build a lasting legacy” she said during her policy speech to over 1,000 delegates at the Wanita UMNO’s general assembly, part of the UMNO General Assembly 2024.

She further emphasised that Wanita UMNO must be prepared to enter a new era by undergoing a renaissance - a revival of spirit that includes refreshing perspectives and broadening vision. This, she said, will transform the party’s culture to be more inclusive and to better recognise the contributions of women.

Noraini, who is also the Deputy Minister for Women, Family, and Community Development, emphasised that this revival is crucial for transforming the main wing of the party into a dynamic movement that harnesses the energy, talent, and potential of women to elevate Malaysia to new heights.

“The revival of women in UMNO is not merely about meeting quotas or external pressures. It is about maximising the party’s best talents to tackle future challenges and ensuring that women’s voices are heard and respected,” she said.

She noted that this revival will not only fortify UMNO but will also enhance Malaysian politics overall, offering fresh perspectives on crucial issues such as education, economic development, and healthcare.

Noraini highlighted that women have been pivotal to UMNO’s efforts for decades and are recognised as the party’s backbone, with 1.5 million of UMNO’s 3.5 million members being women.

“We must acknowledge and fully leverage the leadership potential of women within the party and the nation. In today’s complex and challenging political environment, a new perspective and a diversity of voices are essential for effective decision-making,” she said.

The UMNO General Assembly 2024 commenced yesterday and will continue until Saturday at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre, involving a total of 6,433 delegates from across the country.