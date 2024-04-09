Water levels at MADA’s three dams sufficient for both domestic needs and paddy cultivation

ALOR SETAR: Water levels in the three dams managed by the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) remain adequate, for both domestic needs and paddy cultivation.

MADA chairman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh expressed confidence that, despite the challenges posed by climate change, the dams will meet water supply needs, including supporting the start of the new paddy cultivation season at the end of this month.

He said that the current water levels are as follows: Pedu Dam and Muda Dam are at 9.16 per cent, while Ahning Dam is at 40.93 per cent.

“The current water levels in all three dams are sufficient for the needs of Season 2/2024,” he told reporters, today.

He also noted that, as of Aug 29, the progress of paddy planting activities for Season 1/2024 shows that 11.5 per cent of the paddy is ripe, with harvesting activities at 1.5 per cent.

“I am pleased to note that compliance with the paddy planting schedule has improved significantly, reaching 73.6 per cent, compared with 28.3 per cent in Season 1/2023. This represents a substantial increase, of 45.3 per cent,” he said.

He attributed this improvement to several factors, including the implementation of a paddy planting schedule which aligns with current conditions, the availability of sufficient and legal paddy seeds in the market, and the execution of a soil restoration programme.

“The supply of irrigation water from rainfall in May and June has supported land preparation and pre-irrigation activities. Additionally, farm-level monitoring, engagement sessions with farmers, schedule compliance campaigns, and mobile unit announcements have all contributed to this progress,” he added.

He also noted that, while the annual average rainfall in the Muda area had decreased from January to March, it has since increased, reaching nearly the 20-year average. As of last month, the average rainfall in the Muda area was approximately 1,189 millimetres (mm), compared with the 20-year average of 1,193 mm.

“Based on the weather forecast from the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the La Nina phenomenon is expected to occur between September and November, with a 66 per cent probability, and it is predicted to persist into early 2025.

“As a result, the Water Supply and Paddy Planting Committee Meeting (MJBAPP) has decided that the paddy planting schedule for Season 2/2024 will commence at the end of September. The sowing dates are set as follows: the first phase on Sept 25, the second phase on Oct 5, and the third phase on Oct 15, covering an area of 100,641 hectares in Kedah and Perlis,” he said.

He expressed hope that MADA farmers would adhere to the Season 2/2024 paddy planting schedule, and improve their compliance with the set timeline.

He also advised farmers to utilise the rainfall for initiating planting activities and to manage water use efficiently to avoid waste, while strictly following the established planting schedule.