Water supply issue at UMS resolved, says vice-chancellor

KOTA KINABALU: The water supply at the main campus of the Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has been fully restored, said UMS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor.

In a statement issued today, he said that based on the daily reading by UMS’s Development and Maintenance Department (JPP), there was a stable and sufficient supply of treated water from the Sabah Water Department (JANS).

“The trend of water supply from JANS since January 2024 shows a stable and consistent increase, with an average of five million litres per day (MLD), which is sufficient to meet the needs of a campus with a population of around 20,000 people,“ he said.

He said the tubewell project, financed through allocations announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir had been completed and was functioning well.

“Water from the tubewell provides an alternative water supply if there is a disruption in water supply by JANS,” he said.

With the development, he said, UMS is no longer facing any issues related to water supply and thanked the state and federal governments for being responsive to the university’s needs.