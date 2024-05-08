Water supply to over 33,000 users in Kota Bharu to be restored by Friday

KOTA BHARU: Water supply to over 33,000 users in four districts of Kelantan - Kota Bharu Selatan, Kota Bharu Timur, Machang, and Pasir Puteh - is expected to be restored by this Friday.

Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB), in a statement today, said that the water supply disruptions were caused by a burst pipe at the Merbau Chondong Water Treatment Plant (LRA) in Machang, which forced the facility to halt operations.

The plant’s shutdown resulted in a reduction and loss of nearly 70 per cent of the treated water supply, equating to about 47 million litres per day.

“Repair work began yesterday and is expected to be completed by Aug 9. In the meantime, AKSB has deployed five tankers and six contract water trucks to assist affected users,” the statement read.

AKSB also noted that water operators from other states have committed to delivering additional tankers to the affected areas soon.

“Static tanks, ranging from 500 to 1,500 gallons, have been placed in critical areas to alleviate the burden on users,” it said.

For ongoing updates, AKSB will provide information on www.airkelantan.com.my, the MyAKSB application, and their social media channels on Facebook and Instagram. Users can also contact PINTAS at 15777 for more details.