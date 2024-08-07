Water surge incident: Seven children among 45 individuals rescued

KOTA KINABALU: Seven children were among 45 individuals rescued after they were trapped following a water surge incident while on a fishing excursion at a pond in Jalan Tandek Kampung Longob, Kota Marudu, this afternoon.

Sabah Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said in a statement today that firefighters from the Kota Marudu fire and rescue station rushed to the scene about 14km away after receiving a distress call at 4.11 pm.

“Forty-five individuals comprising 23 men, 15 women and seven children were trapped on the opposite side of the river due to a water surge that swept away the bridge.

“The firemen rescued all victims using ropes and ladders. All victims were rescued, and no injuries were reported,” read the statement.

The operation ended at 6.47 pm, it added.