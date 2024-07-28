PETALING JAYA: A ferry heading to Kuala Kedah from Pulau Langkawi was forced to turn back after encountering four-metre high waves around noon today.

The ferry - which had 259 passengers onboard - had from the Kuah Ferry Terminal in Langkawi at 12.30pm and been at sea for about 25 minutes before it turned back, Harian Metro reports.

Konsortium Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd general manager Baharin Baharom said the ferry was 15 nautical miles from Langkawi when it ran into rough waves.

“We decided that the ferry should return to Langkawi because we do not want to risk the safety of the passengers.

“So far, the status of the passengers on that ferry has not been determined as the ferry is still en route returning to Langkawi Jetty,“ Baharin was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, 808 ferry passengers in Kuala Kedah and Langkawi Island were reportedly stranded after the ferry operator cancelled four trips in the evening due to bad weather at sea and rough waves. Wind speeds ranging from 16 to 18 knots with waves measuring four metres and higher can pose a danger to ferries and small boats at sea.

