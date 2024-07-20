“Wayang Pacak” allows Malaysians to experience grandeur of 17th King’s Installation Ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians in other states also had the opportunity to experience the grandeur of the installation ceremony of the 17th King of Malaysia, at Istana Negara here today, live through ‘Wayang Pacak’ held in all 222 parliamentary constituencies nationwide.

The “wayang pacak” or outdoor movie screening of the event, which is managed by the Malaysian Information Department in the respective states, further expanded the live coverage of the ceremony.

In addition to watching the ceremony in a crowd with others in the community, other programmes are also held when “wayang pacak” is held, such as a quiz contest and a colouring competition for children.

In KUALA LUMPUR, the “wayang pacak” is held at the PPR Lembah Pantai National Information Dissemination Center (NADI).

The MADANI community in the area gathered at the venue as early as 8.30 am to watch the historic event through the “wayang pacak” brought to them by the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territories Information Department in collaboration with the office of the Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament.

Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Information Department Director Sabarudin Yeop Hamza said the live “wayang pacak” screening of the installation ceremony is held at 11 NADIs in the respective parliamentary constituency in the Federal Territories.

In MELAKA, more than 200 students of Universiti Geomatika Malaysia Melaka and the Sayyidina Ali Quran College (KAQSA), as well as the MADANI community in the Hang Tuah Jaya parliamentary constituency and members of the Melaka Youth Coalition Council gathered to watch the “wayang pacak”.

The programme, organised by the Melaka Information Department in collaboration with Universiti Geomatika Malaysia, Ayer Keroh, was held at the university’s Dewan Mehas.

Before the live screening of the installation ceremony, the reading of the Surah Yasin and prayer was held.

Also present were Melaka Information Department director Ab Rasil Hajatil and Youth Foundation secretary-general Datuk Noor Sabrina Mohd Noor. A quiz contest and a colouring competition were also held.

In PAHANG, the “wayang pacak” was held in 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state, including at the Kampung Cherok Paloh Community Hall in Kuantan, which was enlivened by the Rahmah Sale organised by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Living Costs (KPDN).

Chairman of the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) Hamdan Osman said the programme brought back childhood memories, especially for the senior citizens, watching such a historic event with others in the community.

In KELANTAN,the “wayang pacak” was held at the Buluh Kubu NADI in Kota Bharu and Kampung Baru NADI in Gua Musang.

In SELANGOR, the 17th King’s installation ceremony was witnessed live through “wayang pacak” screening in 22 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

One of the venues is the Rafflesia Hall of the Shah Alam City Council in Taman Bukit Subang, which is also the venue for the “Jiwa Komuniti MADANI” programme organised by the State Information Department.

There was a talk on constitutional monarchy, as well as traditional games and poetry recital.

IN JOHOR, the people were able to watch the event together with others in their neighbourhood through the “wayang pacak” at the NADI of Taman Cempaka, in Johor Bahru, while in Negeri Sembilan, it was held at the Negeri Sembilan Public Library, Seremban, where a colouring activity was held for children.

In PENANG, the ‘wayang pacak’ was held at the Kepala Batas Public Market which was also attended by kindergarten and primary school students. A colouring competition was also held for the students.

In KEDAH, people of various races gathered to watch the installation ceremony through the ‘wayang pacak’ at the Simpang Kuala NADI, Alor Setar.

A member of the MADANI Saga Community Committee, Muhamad Khalil Ibrahim, 51, said he believed Sultan Ibrahim would be able to lead the country towards a better direction, especially in fostering unity and boosting the country’s prosperity and economic progress.

Simpang Kuala MADANI Community deputy chairman Tee Wei Hwa (he), 45, said he was excited to be able to witness the installation ceremony together with other members of the community.

In PERAK, the “wayang pacak’ organised by the State Information Department with the cooperation of the Titi Serong A MADANI Community was attended by about 100 students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Panglima Bukit Gantang.

It was held in conjunction with “JIWA (Sepakat)” programme.

In TERENGGANU, the ‘wayang pacak’ was held at Dewan Batu Bersurat at the State Museum in Kuala Terengganu.

Among the audience was Muhammad Zamzuri Arifin, 52, who is visually impaired.

The deputy chairman of Bukit Besar MADANI Community said as a responsible citizen, he would not miss watching the event.

A caretaker of a welfare home, Chua Mon Pua, 68, said watching the event ‘allowed him to understand better the history, as well as the royal ceremonies in the country.

“It is more fulfilling when you get to watch it together with your friends and others in the community,” he said.

In PERLIS, the “wayang pacak” was held in conjunction with the “Jiwa MADANI Khas Malaysiaku Berdaulat” programme at Taman Merpati Community Hall in Kangar.

Indera KayanganAssemblyman Gan Ay Ling said such a programme added excitement to the public as they got to share the memory with others in the community.

IN SABAH, hundreds of residents attended the “wayang pacak” held in several places including Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Putatan to watch the installation ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia.

Besides the outdoor movie screening, various programmes were also held, including exhibitions by government and private agencies, health talks, quiz contests and colouring competitions.

Meanwhile, in PUTATAN, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya joined 240 residents at the Taman Sri Serigai People’s Housing Programme to watch the installation ceremony through the outdoor screening.

He said the programme was aimed at raising awareness about this historic occasion, which occurs once every five years.

“Although the live broadcast may be viewed at home, such programmes allow us to watch together and perhaps discuss the customs and traditions of the installation ceremony.

“This certainly enhances patriotism and provides a good experience for the community,” he said.

In LABUAN, 60 MADANI Community committee members got together for the “Jiwa MADANI” programme held at the Malaysian Communications Ministry Complex in conjunction with the installation ceremony of the 17th King of Malaysia.

Last July 11, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil was reported as saying that 222 wayang pacak (outdoor movie screenings) will be held in all parliamentary constituencies on July 20 for the live broadcast of the installation ceremony.

Fahmi, who chairs the Special Committee for the King’s Installation Events, said the screenings, which will be managed by the Information Department and the MADANI Community volunteer group, will include other side events.

He said a live feed would also be available on social media platforms to allow Malaysians, including those residing abroad, to witness the historic event.