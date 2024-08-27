White Paper on Ageing Nation Agenda to be presented to Parliament next year - Rafizi

PUTRAJAYA: The Economy Ministry plans to present the White Paper on the Ageing Nation Agenda to the Parliament next year, said Minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said the framework and action plans for addressing the ageing population have been completed.

He added that the framework, developed in collaboration with the World Bank, will first be presented at the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) in November.

“This will be a key focus in the 13th Malaysia Plan. Once the framework receives approval and is thoroughly discussed at the government level, it will be presented to the public,” he told reporters after launching the 2024 OECD Economic Surveys Malaysia here today.

Rafizi highlighted the need to make information about the ageing nation known to the public, as several challenges need to be addressed.

“We have some weaknesses in social protection, particularly for pensioners, which require immediate attention. Insya-Allah, this will start with the White Paper, and these challenges will be addressed comprehensively in the 13th Malaysia Plan,” he said.

Previously, the government, through the Economy Ministry, has been preparing the Ageing Nation Agenda, which focuses on medium- and long-term socioeconomic development plans as Malaysia moves towards an ageing nation by 2030 and an aged society by 2044.

In less than seven years, Malaysia is expected to achieve the ageing nation status when 15 per cent of the population will be elderly.

According to the 2020 Population and Housing Census, the nation’s population aged 60 and above increased from eight per cent (two million) in 2010 to 10.4 per cent (3.4 million) in 2020.

Malaysia’s life expectancy at birth has also increased to 75.6 years in 2020 from 63.6 years in 1970.