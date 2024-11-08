Wife stabbed twice by husband in Bahau

JEMPOL: A 32-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife this morning following a suspected domestic dispute at their home in Bahau, Jempol police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said.

He added that the 30-year-old wife survived the attacked and is now being treated at the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital in Kuala Pilah.

“The victim was stabbed twice in the left rib area by her husband with a knife,” he said in a statement here today.

The suspect was found at a durian orchard in Jelebu after he was believed to have consumed some weed killer hours later. He is now being treated at the hospital, Hoo said.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, he added.