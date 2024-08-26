Wisma Putra monitors Lebanon situation; Malbatt remains safe

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Peacekeeping Battalion (Malbatt) 850-11 remains safe as they are away from the immediate conflict zones in Lebanon, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry said this in its latest update on Monday (Aug 26) following the recent exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, noting that “reports indicate these activities were focused and concentrated only in southern Lebanon.”

The MALBATT 850, which has a total strength of 854 members, is placed in two permanent settlements – namely Ma’rakah Camp and Tibnin Camp.

The ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, affirmed that “it is actively monitoring the situation in Lebanon.”

“Beirut’s international airport continues to remain operational, with several flights being disrupted as a precaution. The overall security situation in other parts of Lebanon remains stable,” it said.

As for Malaysians in Lebanon, Wisma Putra urged them to exercise caution, refrain from travelling to the southern regions of Lebanon, and stay updated through reliable news sources.

Malaysians who have not registered with the Embassy are advised to do so via https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my/.

For assistance, Malaysians may contact the Embassy of Malaysia at Lot 170, Saad Zaghloul Street, Downtown, Beirut, Lebanon, or call +961 71 380 063 and +961 7677 2527.

The embassy can also be reached via email at mwbeirut@kln.gov.my.

The ministry noted that it will continue to provide updates to ensure the well-being of all Malaysians in Lebanon.