Woman duped of RM1.6 mln in cryptocurrency investment scam

KUALA TERENGGANU: A 49-year-old woman lost RM1.6 million after falling victim to a non-existent cryptocurrency investment scheme advertised on a website.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said the victim from Kuala Terengganu saw an advertisement of a man’s financial success on a website last December.

The victim then filled in a form on the website before being contacted by an individual via WhatsApp.

“The victim was invited to join a WhatsApp group related to share management by the same individual. After three months, the victim was invited to join another WhatsApp group.

“Several individuals then taught the victim to invest and she made cash transactions to a bank account number given to her,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khairi said the unemployed victim made several investments from March 14 until June 28 using money from her family and the sale of assets.

He added that the victim was promised lucrative returns of about RM90 million in a short period.

“Until today, the victim has not received the promised returns and all her voice messages and calls were blocked.

“She then lodged a report at the Dungun District Police Headquarters,” he said.