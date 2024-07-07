Unity Govt respects people’s voice, accepts defeat in Sg Bakap - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government coalition respects and accepts the defeat of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the Sungai Bakap state by-election yesterday, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said he humbly acknowledged the voice of the constituents in the election, which took place as the country is navigating a phase of adjustment with the wave of changes being actively implemented under the new direction of the MADANI government.

“The MADANI government acknowledges this decision with renewed determination to intensify efforts to champion the people’s struggle and successfully realise the agenda of elevating the dignity and status of the people and the nation,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar said that with a solid foundation and commitment, the Unity Government would continue to strengthen unity in implementing policies and initiatives that align with the current realities and the ongoing new shift in the country.

Yesterday, Perikatan Nasional retained the Sungai Bakap state seat after its candidate Abidin Ismail won with a majority of 4,267 votes, defeating PH candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin.

The Sungai Bakap by-election was held following the death of its incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, who was also the Nibong Tebal PAS division chief, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.