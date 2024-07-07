Fadhlina congratulates Ummi Umairah for winning gold medal at WCOPA

KUALA LUMPUR: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek congratulated Form One student, Ummi Umairah Saiful Anuar, for winning the gold medal at the 27th World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA).

She said that the competition, held at the Long Beach Performing Arts Centre in California, United States, showcased Ummi Umairah’s extraordinary talent on the international stage, making both her school and country proud.

“This success not only reflects her dedication and hard work, but also the solid support from her family, teachers, and friends who have always encouraged her,” she said in a Facebook post today.

She added that the achievements of students from the Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Art School (SSeMKL) should serve as an inspiration to all students to continue pursuing their dreams and working hard in their fields of interest.

“Ummi Umairah has proven that with great effort and commitment, she is able to achieve significant success on the global stage,” she said.

Ummi Umairah, who is also the niece of famous singer Datuk Siti Nurhaliza, made Malaysia proud on the international stage by winning the gold medal at the competition yesterday morning.

Ummi Umairah, 13, better known as Umai, took home the Junior Champion Vocalist of the World title, beating four other contestants from the United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

In the final round, Umai performed ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,’ one of Aretha Franklin’s classic soul tracks.

In the preliminary rounds, Umai competed in five categories: contemporary, open, R&B, world, and variety. She made it to the semi-finals through the R&B category, which ultimately led her to the finals for the 13 to 15-year-old category.