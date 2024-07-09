Woman gets pepper-sprayed, robbed by three men in Gombak

PETALING JAYA: A woman was ambushed, pepper-sprayed and had her motorcycle stolen by three men in Gombak on September 2.

The incident, captured on CCTV and shared widely online, has sparked concern and outrage across social media.

According to the Gombak district police, the victim, a 44-year-old foreign domestic worker, was riding her motorcycle alone when three men on two motorcycles approached her.

“The victim was riding her motorcycle alone in Taman Batu Gombak, Batu Caves, when three male suspects, all wearing helmets with dark visors, approached her on two motorcycles,” the police said in an official statement.

“One of the suspects, coming from behind, sprayed the victim’s face with pepper spray, causing her to fall from her motorcycle.

“The three suspects then stole the victim’s Honda Vario motorcycle and fled towards Jalan Besar Greenwood.

“The victim suffered eye irritation but did not sustain any other injuries,” it said.

“A case has been opened under Section 395 of the Penal Code, which pertains to group robbery and carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison, along with mandatory caning.

“The police are urging the public who may have witnessed the incident or have information related to it to come forward and assist with the investigation,” it stated.

“They can contact crime investigation officer inspector Nur Syafiqah Binti Saharudin at 011-51656930 or the Gombak district police headquarters operations room at 03-61262222.”