Woman killed as trailer crashes into house in Pekan

KUANTAN: A woman died when a trailer veered off course and crashed into her house in Kampung Ketapang Hilir, Pekan, early this morning.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), assistant director (Operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said 16 personnel from Pekan and Peramu fire stations were rushed to the scene when they were alerted of the incident at 4.46 am.

Upon arrival, rescuers conducted a search and rescue through the wreckage and found the woman trapped beneath the front of the trailer.

“The victim was confirmed dead by medical personnel and her body was handed over to the police for further action,” Ismail said in a statement today.

He added that the trailer driver, who was transporting various goods, and two other occupants of the house were injured and have been taken to Pekan Hospital for treatment.