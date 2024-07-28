Woman killed, man hurt in Garden Tour Apartment blaze

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was killed while a man suffered burns to his right hand when a fire broke out on the ground floor of a five-storey flat at the Garden Tour Apartment in Jalan Maju 1/11, Taman Lembah Maju, Ampang here tonight.

Selangor’s Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the 28-year-old woman died after she suffered 80 per cent burns.

“We received an emergency call at 9.46 pm and a team of 12 personnel from the Pandan Indah Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

“The male victim was sent to the Ampang Hospital in an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) vehicle while the woman was confirmed dead by the medical team,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Operations Commander Amran Muda, when contacted by Bernama, said the fire involved a single unit on the ground floor and none of the other units were affected.

“Both victims are believed to be family members, but we have yet to get the full detail,” he said.