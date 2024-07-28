Cops nab eight in drug swoop in Kota Tinggi

KOTA TINGGI: Police arrested seven men and a woman and seized 779.07 grammes of various types of drugs worth RM54,550.20 around the Sungai Papan area here on Wednesday.

Kota Tinggi District Police Chief Supt Hussin Zamora said all of them, aged between 19 and 51, were detained by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division in a special operation at around 3.40 a.m.

He said the syndicate, which had been active since May, used a house located at the river mouth there as a repackaging site for drugs before distributing them to the local market.

“Initial urine screening tests found six of them positive for methamphetamine, one for THC (a psychoactive drug), and one negative,“ he said in a statement today.

Hussin said a background check revealed that five of the suspects had prior drug-related criminal records and that among the drugs seized were heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine, marijuana, Erimin pills and ecstasy, which are believed to be enough for 6,000 addicts..

Also seized were three vehicles worth RM25,000 and cash totalling RM5,023.