Dengue: Four deaths , 317 new cases, reported

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 317 new dengue fever cases, including four deaths, were reported during the 29th Epidemiological Week (ME29), which is from July 14 to 20, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

He said with the new cases recorded, the number of dengue cases had increased to 2,690 cases in ME29, from 2,373 cases in ME28, with a total of six deaths.

The number of hotspot localities reported in ME29 was 94 compared to 100 in the previous week with 71 of them in Selangor, six each in Perak and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, four each in Negeri Sembilan and Kedah, two in Sabah and one in Kelantan.

“For chikungunya surveillance, four cases were recorded in ME29 and the cumulative number of chikungunya cases to date is 58 cases.

“For Zika surveillance, 1,505 blood samples, eight urine samples and three cerebrospinal fluid samples were screened and the results were all negative,“ he said in a statement today.

He called on all quarters to organise gotong-royong activities regularly and make the ‘One Hour Malaysia Clean Up’ a monthly activity for a cleaner and dengue-free environment