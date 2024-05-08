Woman with six children charged with offering Umrah package without licence

KUALA LUMPUR: A former agent of a travel agency pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of offering Umrah packages without a valid licence from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Nur Zaidani Akmal Abd Majid, 40, was charged with committing the offence at a bank in Pusat Bandar Utara in Sentul here at 10.11 pm on Dec 10, 2022.

The woman, who has six children, was charged under Section 5(2) of the Tourism Industry Act 1992 and faced a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both upon conviction.

Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan allowed Nur Zaidani Akmal, represented by lawyer Lejerod Limpuong, bail of RM3,800 with one surety and fixed Sept 6 for mention.

Prosecuting Officer ASP Nom Phot Prackdit appeared for the prosecution.