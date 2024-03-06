Women should be honoured for their services, sacrifices and achievements - Noraini Ahmad

KUALA LUMPUR: As pillars of the family institution, women should be honoured and appreciated for their sacrifices, with more award programmes organised for this purpose, stated Deputy Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM), Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini Ahmad.

“We welcome all parties, including the government and NGOs, to organise programmes that recognise the sacrifices of women.

“They are a source of inspiration, especially for the younger generation, and their contributions are invaluable,“ she said during the Inspirational Mothers Gala Night organised by Mingguan Wanita and Nona, here yesterday.

The event was also graced by the Sultanah of Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah and her daughter Tengku Puteri Daulath Raja Tengku Fatimatuz Zahra Al-Wathiqu Billah Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin.

Twelve remarkable women were honoured as recipients of the Inspirational Mothers Award at the event aimed at celebrating mothers who have made significant contributions and serve as inspirations to society.

One of the recipients, Tana Letchumy Muthoo, expressed her gratitude for the recognition of her role as a homemaker and raising her four daughters.

“I am touched that this programme appreciates the value of homemakers like me. Being a homemaker is not easy; it requires a high level of sacrifice and patience,“ said Tana, who is the mother of well-known social media doctor Dr. Santhi Santherasegapan.

Another recipient, Zeeda Aziz, a bone cancer survivor for the past 16 years, felt deeply moved that her challenging life journey could inspire other women.

“Everything I do is for my four children. I keep moving forward so they can be proud of having a strong mother like me,“ said Zeeda, who lost a leg to the disease.

Several local actresses, including Bella Astillah and Datuk Fauziah Nawi, were also among the recipients of the award.

The event was attended by around 300 women and featured performances by veteran singer Salamiah Hassan, her daughter Atilia Haron, and Mila Jirin.

It was co-organised by Mingguan Wanita, NONA, and Al Kauthar Eduqids (AKE).