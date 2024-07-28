Wood Carving Industrial Complex to be built in Kampung Raja

JERTIH: A Wood Carving Industrial Complex will be built in Kampung Raja, here involving an allocation of RM4.5 million, according to the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB).

Its deputy director-general (Management and Operations) Saiful Bahri Salleh said the construction of the complex is expected to start at the end of the year and be completed in 2027.

“Of the allocation, RM3 million is for construction costs while the remaining RM1.5 million is for the procurement of machinery and equipment.

“The complex, to be built on a 1.2-hectare site, will consist of two building units that will house the workshops which will be equipped with the latest equipment and facilities,“ he told reporters after the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between the Terengganu Entrepreneur Development Foundation (YPU) and MTIB at the Kampung Raja Wood Carving Village (DUK) here today.

He said the construction of the complex will be a continuation of the DUK in Kampung Raja which will serve as a one-stop centre for the country’s wood carving industry.

Saiful Bahri said the complex will be equipped with the latest equipment as the traditional methods could no longer meet the needs of the current market.

“With increased production, we can meet the commercial needs of the market for the industry. It will also serve as a centre to share information, technology, equipment and machine facilities. It will also serve as a research and development centre and also a training centre,” he said.