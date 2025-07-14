PETALING JAYA: Gender stereotypes in schools, such as associating boys with leadership and girls with caregiving roles, can erode children’s confidence, hinder identity development and even lead to bullying, said an expert.

University of Nottingham Malaysia Institute of Work, Organisation and Wellbeing associate professor Dr Siti Khadijah Zainal Badri said rigid gender norms often create psychological barriers for students who wish to pursue interests beyond traditional expectations.

“Gender stereotypes can limit children’s confidence in expressing their true interests and dreams, especially when those interests go against the norm.

“Strong stereotypes cause children to associate certain tasks with a specific gender, making it harder for them to develop skills in areas they’re genuinely passionate about. In schools, this can even result in bullying.”

Siti Khadijah pointed out that children begin absorbing gender roles from toddlerhood, mainly through family influence and observation.

The ideas then become more deeply embedded in school through classroom materials and peer interactions.

She said children who feel boxed in by gender expectations often avoid certain activities or undervalue their own abilities based on perceived gender roles.

“At an individual level, this self-limiting behaviour stems from internalised gender norms.

“For instance, girls might shy away from leadership opportunities for fear of being seen as ‘too tough’, which may attract uncomfortable remarks about their femininity, while boys may avoid ‘soft’ tasks to dodge being labelled less masculine.”

Siti Khadijah said using inclusive, gender-balanced learning materials can help children build confidence, emotional resilience and grow according to their strengths — not their gender.

“Such exposure not only fosters healthier personal development, but also encourages a more respectful and harmonious society that values individual strengths and differences.”

She also emphasised the crucial role of school psychologists and counsellors in guiding children to embrace their unique personalities, free from narrow gender expectations.

“As a society, we must prioritise raising children with strong moral and ethical values.

“While it’s important to acknowledge gender differences, we must also create room for flexibility and personal growth within our cultural framework,” she added.