England and France advance to Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-finals

ENGLAND secured their place in the Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-finals with a dominant 6-1 victory over Wales, finishing second in Group D behind France. The Lionesses will now face Sweden in Zurich, a rematch of their 4-0 semi-final win from the previous tournament.

Georgia Stanway opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 13th minute, followed by goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo, Beth Mead, and Aggie Beever-Jones. Despite a late consolation from Wales’ Hannah Cain, England’s attacking prowess ensured a comfortable passage to the next round.

Midfielder Keira Walsh praised the team’s performance, saying, “We just wanted to be confident and enjoy it, and I think we obviously play better football when we do that. There was more flow to the game tonight, better connections.”

Meanwhile, France topped Group D with a perfect record after a thrilling 5-2 win over the Netherlands. Delphine Cascarino starred with a decisive double, helping her side recover from an early deficit. France will now meet Germany in Basel, while world champions Spain take on hosts Switzerland in another quarter-final clash.

Cascarino, who has been in fine form, expressed her satisfaction with the team’s progress. “I’m having a good Euros, and it’s a real pleasure to play in a major tournament. I hope we can go a long way,“ she said.

With Sweden and Germany posing strong challenges, the knockout stages promise high-intensity encounters as the tournament progresses - AFP