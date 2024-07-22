Work on WISE to commence this year - Saarani

IPOH: The construction of the West Ipoh Span Expressway (WISE) connecting Gopeng to Kuala Kangsar over 60 kilometres (km) will begin this year.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the construction of WISE will begin after the signing the concession agreement is completed.

“I was informed that the Prime Minister’s Department’s Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) and WISE are looking for a suitable date for the concession agreement signing ceremony.

“So after finishing (signing the agreement) that means construction can begin,“ he said at a press conference after the Prosperous Perak Plan 2030 Orang Asli Community Engagement Council and Batin Symposium here today.

On Dec 14, Saarani said WISE was approved by the Cabinet and the project will be developed by a concessionaire through the Private Financing Initiative (PFI).

Earlier, the media reported that the federal government is speeding up the construction of WISE as a measure to reduce congestion on the North-South Expressway (PLUS), particularly involving the Menora Tunnel route.

The 60km long WISE highway as an alternative to the Menora Tunnel route in PLUS will be equipped with three two-way lanes with the route starting in Gopeng through Batu Gajah, Siputeh, Manong, Tronoh, Beko, Seri Iskandar, and then Kuala Kangsar.

In another development, Saarani said the state government made an application to the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) for the proposed construction of housing for the second generation of the Orang Asli community in the state.

Saarani said the matter had been proposed by the state government through Perak Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun at the Orang Asli Consultation Council (MaPOA) meeting held in Kuala Lumpur last week.