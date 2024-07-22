Wan Saiful’s wife dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Alena Omar, the wife of Tasek Gelugor Member of Parliament, Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, died today of cancer.

The Bersatu Supreme Council member said that his wife died at 3.07 pm, at the National Cancer Institute (IKN), Putrajaya, where she was receiving treatment.

“The funeral prayers will be held at Masjid Kariah Sungai Sekamat, Batu 12, Jalan Cheras, Kajang.

“She will be laid to rest at Sungai Sekamat Muslim Cemetery, Jalan Sungai Sekamat,” he said in a Facebook post.

In June, Wan Saiful said that his wife was battling stage four stomach cancer, and had been on chemotherapy since 2020.

He said that his wife’s condition was critical, as the cancer had spread to other organs.