Works Ministry committed to strengthening engineering profession - Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry (KKR) will stay committed to creating policies to strengthen the engineering profession in line with the country’s needs, taking into account the role of the engineering field which is always at the forefront of national development, said its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said toward this end, his ministry will continue to work with the Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM) to ensure that Malaysia remains at the forefront of engineering innovation in the region.

“As Minister of Works, I assure you that the government recognises the important role and contribution of the engineering sector.

“Whether through improving infrastructure projects, improving urban planning or promoting green technology, engineers play an important role in implementing national policies,” he said at the BEM Awards and Appreciation Dinner here tonight.

Coommenting on the ceremony, Nanta said the programme was to appreciate the extraordinary contribution as well as the talent, dedication, innovation and hard work of engineers towards the growth and development of the country.

“This can certainly inspire the next generation of engineers to continue BEM’s excellence and contribute to the progress of society and the country.

“Tonight, we are not only celebrating their achievements but also the synergy between engineers and media professionals, two important pillars that help drive the progress of our society and country,” he said.

Nanta said that the recipients of the awards tonight had each shown a persistent spirit to achieve success as well as an unwavering commitment in advancing the field of engineering for the benefit of the community and the country.

At the ceremony, the 2024 National Engineering Icon Award was awarded to Wetlands International Malaysia chairman Datuk Keizrul Abdullah, while the 2024 BEM-ECP Safety, Health and Environmental Excellence Award (or BESHEXA) was awarded to Opus Consultants (M) Sdn Bhd.