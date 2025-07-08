23 deviant teaching cases detected in Selangor since 2019

SHAH ALAM: A total of 23 cases involving deviant teachings have been identified in Selangor between 2019 and 2024, with enforcement actions taken against offenders.

State Islamic Religious Affairs and Cultural Innovation chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah revealed that 12 cases have led to convictions, while 11 are still under trial in the Syariah Court.

Among the deviant teachings addressed include Syiah, Millah Abraham, Hizbut Tahrir, Rasul Melayu, and Tuhan Harun. The disclosure was made in response to a query from Chua Wei Keat (PH-Rawang) regarding measures taken by the state government to curb the spread of such teachings.

Mohammad Fahmi outlined the state’s multi-pronged approach, which includes intervention through education, monitoring, and enforcement. Awareness campaigns have been intensified through printed materials, electronic media, and Friday sermons to educate the public on identifying and rejecting deviant ideologies.

He added that the state collaborates with relevant agencies for legal enforcement and conducts rehabilitation programmes for those involved in such teachings. - Bernama