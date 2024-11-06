Works ministry plans to construct, upgrade 25 schools in Sarawak - Ahmad Maslan

KUCHING: Three out of the 25 schools planned for construction or upgrading in Sarawak are expected to be completed this year.

Deputy Minister of Works, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, stated that these schools are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jalan Haji Baki and SK Padawan in Kuching, and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Sadong in Simunjan.

“There are new school construction projects as well as some upgrades.

“The Ministry of Works, as the implementing ministry, carries out these projects based on the project list from the Ministry of Education,“ he told reporters after inspecting the SK Jalan Haji Baki project here.

He noted that reconstruction of the school, previously classified as dilapidated, began on April 14, 2022, and is projected to be fully completed by July this year, at a cost of RM18.18 million.