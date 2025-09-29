Real Madrid coach Alonso says team still defining spirit after defeat

REAL MADRID coach Xabi Alonso stated his team is still developing its personality and spirit following their heavy defeat by Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos suffered their first loss of the season against their city rivals before travelling to Kazakhstan for a Champions League match against Kairat.

Alonso emphasised that his team, which was overwhelmed 5-2 on Saturday, has not yet fully established its identity.

He described building a connection and spirit as fundamental when constructing a football philosophy.

The coach acknowledged his squad is still in a phase of construction and improvement with an uncertain timeline.

Alonso suggested that sometimes taking a step backward is necessary to ultimately move two steps forward.

He expressed a desire for continued progress in defining the team’s footballing identity and collective personality.

Midfielder Fede Valverde revealed the players held extensive discussions about the painful defeat.

He described the past few days as very tough and acknowledged the loss was a hard blow to the team.

Valverde said the squad talked about changing their attitude and improving group dynamics.

The players stressed the need to return stronger and more focused in their upcoming matches.

These conversations also included the manager and the coaching staff for a unified approach.

Alonso identified multiple factors behind Real Madrid’s struggles against Atletico beyond just attitude.

He explained the team allows 24 hours to process a win or a loss before conducting a thorough analysis.

The coach cited issues with rhythm and tactical elements that the staff has since reviewed.

He deemed it overly simplistic to attribute the defeat solely to a lack of competitive attitude.

Alonso conceded his team did not compete well enough during the match overall.

The lengthy trip to face Kairat represents one of the Champions League’s most demanding journeys.

The flight exceeds seven hours and involves a significant three-hour time zone difference.

Alonso insisted the arduous travel east cannot serve as an excuse for a potential poor performance.

He stated teams must adapt to such challenges whether they find them favourable or not.

Real Madrid adjusted their usual routine to manage the travel demands effectively.

Alonso believes the smartest footballers are those who can adapt most efficiently to changing circumstances.

He emphasised that the upcoming match is just another game and not an impediment.

The squad faces defensive issues with right-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal both unavailable.

Carvajal sustained his injury during the match against Atletico Madrid.

Valverde may be required to fill in at right-back, a position he has played before.

He admitted he was not born to play as a right-back and did not learn the position growing up.

Valverde pledged to always give his best and demonstrate a positive attitude on the pitch.

He confirmed his readiness to perform any role the coach requires for the benefit of the team. – AFP