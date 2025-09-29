Kuala Lumpur steps up as regional sustainability leader

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur is stepping up its role as a regional sustainability leader, with Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif unveiling bold urban resilience goals and championing the “15-minute city” concept as the model for future urban living.

Speaking at the recent launch of the third edition of KLCC Sustainable September, she underscored Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) Zero Waste 2040 Roadmap, which aims to cut waste at the source, strengthen the circular economy and ensure no resources are squandered.

The roadmap has already produced measurable results.

At Ramadan bazaars, more than 11 tonnes of surplus food worth RM140,000 were rescued and redirected into thousands of meals, preventing over 21,000 kilogrammes of carbon emissions.

“Successful transformation is never the work of the government alone. It builds on what I call the 4Ps, public, private and people partnerships. Sustainability is strongest when it is shared,” Maimunah said.

She added that KLCC Precinct already reflects the 15-minute city principle, providing density alongside quality services, connectivity, public spaces, and inclusivity.

She stressed that the city’s Local Plan 2040 sets ambitious targets: 70% of residents commuting by public transport, 305,000 affordable homes, 4,700 hectares of green space, and a clear pathway to net zero emissions.

These goals, she said, are being translated into tangible action through collaborations such as Sustainable September.

Kuala Lumpur’s leadership extends beyond the precinct.

The city recently hosted three major Asean gatherings such as the Asean Sustainable Urbanisation Forum, Asean Governors and Mayors Forum and Meeting of Governors and Mayors of Asean Capitals.

These events produced the Kuala Lumpur Sustainable Declaration, which will be tabled at the Asean Leaders’ Summit in October. Maimunah herself has been appointed Special Envoy of Asean Cities and Local Governments, a recognition of Kuala Lumpur’s role in shaping regional sustainability policies.

“From this precinct to the city, to Asean, to the world the story is the same. Kuala Lumpur is leading by example,” she said, noting DBKL’s readiness to extend the KLCC model to other areas such as Bukit Bintang, Brickfields and Kampung Baru.

Datuk Sr Mohd Salem Kailany, Group CEO of KLCC (Holdings) Sdn Bhd, said the Sustainable September campaign embodies the precinct’s commitment to shaping a greener, more liveable precinct where business and leisure thrive sustainably.

“By embedding sustainability into everything we do, we are building a legacy of resilience and wellbeing for generations to come,” he said.

John Burke, chairman of the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre Business Events Alliance (KLCCBEA), added that sustainability is not an “add-on” but central to the precinct’s development.

“Through our collaboration with DBKL and Urbanice Malaysia, we are proud to contribute to the city’s vision of a Liveable and Lovable Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

This year’s campaign, themed “Liveable and Lovable Precinct”, is supported by Urbanice Malaysia and features a precinct-wide fundraising initiative to raise RM30,000 for a charitable cause tied to sustainability and social good.

Activities at KLCC Park included a fun run, tree planting in partnership with the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) under the national 100 Million Tree Campaign, and a community Zumba session.

In total, 48 new trees will be planted this month, further strengthening the park’s role as a green lung in the city.

First launched in 2022, Sustainable September has grown into a precinct-wide movement, engaging hotels, retail and city partners. Its recognition at the Asean Sustainable Urbanisation Forum earlier this year underscored its potential as a scalable model for other parts of Kuala Lumpur and beyond.

As Maimunah concluded: “You have shown that sustainability is not a burden. It is a benefit. It is good for the planet, good for people, good for business and good for Kuala Lumpur.”