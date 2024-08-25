KUALA LUMPUR: In a momentous achievement, Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) has been awarded the Advanced Stroke Centre certification by the World Stroke Organisation on Aug 22, setting a new benchmark for stroke care in Malaysia and the Asean region.

Assoc Prof Dr Wan Asyraf Wan Zaidi, head of the stroke centre certification project, said the certification acknowledges HCTM as a comprehensive centre with a high-quality multidisciplinary team.

“This prestigious recognition underscores the unwavering commitment and tireless efforts of the hospital’s stroke team,” he told Bernama recently.

Dr Wan Asyraf, a Neurology (Stroke) and Medicine Specialist at the Faculty of Medicine, UKM said the journey toward this achievement began in 1997 when HCTM was established. It became the first stroke thrombolysis centre in 2009.

“This milestone was followed by the launch of the first stroke care unit in Malaysia in 2013. These pivotal moments laid the foundation for the hospital’s pursuit of excellence in stroke treatment,” he added.

Elaborating on the centre, Dr Wan Asyraf said the HCTM Stroke team is dedicated to providing advanced and holistic care to stroke patients.

“Our comprehensive stroke team includes specialists from neurology, emergency medicine, cardiology, neurosurgery, vascular surgery, radiology, neuroradiology, interventional neuroradiology, rehabilitation, nursing and allied health services.

“We will not stop here. We aim to continuously enhance patient care through stronger local and international collaborations,” he said.

Dr Wan Asyraf said he viewed the certification as a significant source of inspiration for other hospitals across Malaysia.

“We believe that more centres will follow suit, leading to improved therapeutic approaches and elevated stroke care nationwide,” he added.

