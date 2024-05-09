Yet another fake FB account using DPM Fadillah Yusof’s name

KUALA LUMPUR: The Facebook account that uses the profile picture of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof with the name ‘Fadillah Yusof’ or the username ‘@fadillah.yusof.2024’ is a fake account.

Fadillah is setting the record straight through a brief post on his official Facebook today.

He said the fake account was created by irresponsible parties and a report has been made to Facebook for further action.

“The Facebook account ‘Fadillah Yusof’ that uses my profile picture is not my account. Please ignore the messages sent through it,“ said the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister.

He also informed that his official Facebook account is at the link https://www.facebook.com/fadillahyusof194?mibextid=ZbWKwL, while his personal Facebook account is at the link https://www.facebook.com/fadillah.yusof?mibextid=ZbWKwL.

On Nov 20 last year, Fadillah confirmed that there were individuals trying to commit fraud by using his profile picture to create fake WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook accounts, while on Dec 25 2023, a fake account on Facebook was detected using his profile picture under the name ‘Haji Fadillah Yusuf’ .