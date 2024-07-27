YMFH to build 100 houses for Orang Asli within 12 months

MUADZAM SHAH: Yayasan My First Home (YMFH) will build 100 houses for the Orang Asli community in Malaysia within the next 12 months, said YMFH and Berjaya Corporation Bhd founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan.

His pledge follows YMFH handing over a home to an Orang Asli family here today.

Present during the event were Tan’s wife Puan Seri Esther Tan and YMFH general manager Nambee Ashvin Nambiar among others.

Tan said that although building 100 houses for underprivileged Orang Asli families is ambitious, YMFH is doing more than that.

“These homes are the foundation for a brighter future for the Orang Asli and offer them stability and dignity. We invite other corporations and individuals to join us in this vital mission to make a meaningful difference in their lives,” he said.

Tan said the milestone is a major step forward in YMFH’s mission to provide safe and secure housing for underserved communities, especially the Orang Asli families in Malaysia.

He said over 250 Orang Asli families need similar support, and YMFH is keen to collaborate with government bodies, corporations, and individuals in this effort.

“Each three-bedroom, 600sq ft home costs between RM60,000 and RM65,000, which highlights the need for collective support to expand our efforts.

“I believe that facilitating homeownership for low-income groups is the most impactful form of charity, which is why I am calling on others to join in our effort,” he said.

Tan said it is this belief that led him to establish YMFH which is dedicated to the cause and reduces homelessness across the country so that every citizen has the opportunity to own a home.

“For the Orang Asli, we are providing the houses at no cost, considering they have no fixed income. At the same time, we wish to ensure they have a comfortable living space to call home,“ he said.

Nambee said the newly completed house here was built by the local Orang Asli villagers within nine months.

“Up to now, YMFH has invested about RM250,000 to build houses for the Orang Asli, including two in Tapah, Perak and one in Raub, Pahang, with each costing between RM55,000 and RM65,000.

“This reflects our dedication to offering sustainable housing solutions for marginalised communities and making a positive impact on the lives of those in need,” he said.

Nambee said after speaking with the homeowner, YMFH agreed to them designing a house that would be comfortable for their living requirements.

“We also provided the three workers with a daily wage of RM80 each, which served as their source of income,” he said.

The homeowner, Chaman Sinda, 51, who is a rubber tapper and fisherman, expressed his gratitude for being able to own a home despite not having a regular income.

“I am deeply grateful to YMFH for this gift. After 50 years of living in a run-down place, my family finally has a comfortable home to call our own,” he said.

Chaman moved into his 650 sqft, three-bedroom house with his 50-year-old wife, Hawa Seman, six children aged between 20 and 30, and 10 grandchildren.

He said before moving into the new house, his family lived in a dilapidated accommodation with no electricity or running water.

“Now, my children and grandchildren can sleep comfortably in their rooms, though we still gather together as that’s how we bond as a family.

“I wish to thank Tan Sri (Vincent Tan) for this precious gift. Only someone who has no hope of ever owning a home will appreciate what this gift means to us. No amount of words can express our gratitude to him,” he said.