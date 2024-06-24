Youth and Sport Assistant pleads not guilty to cheating

KOTA BHARU: A Youth and Sports Assistant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, here, today to six charges of cheating two individuals of RM64,200 in cash and food supply and other essential items for programmes under the Kelantan Youth and Sports department.

Muhammad Alif Heikal Samsol, 35, made the plea before Judge Dazuki Ali.

On the first charge, he was alleged to have cheated Azhar Deraman, 53, into handing over RM25,000 by dishonestly deceiving Azhar into believing that he had been appointed as a contractor to refurbish a futsal court in Bachok, which he (Azhar) would not have done so if he knew that such as an appointment did not exist.

The offence was allegedly committed at a fast food restaurant in Pantai Irama, Bachok, on Oct 16, 2019.

On five other charges, Muhammad Alif Heikal was alleged to have cheated Nur Baiti Yusof, 38, into handing over a total of RM39,200, as well as food supplies and other essential items, such as dry food and blankets, including for the Post Flood Disaster Programme under the State Youth and Sports Department.

He was alleged to have deceived the woman into believing that she had been appointed a supplier for the Post Flood Disaster Programme and for the Kursus Kesukarelawan Satria Rakan Muda under the State Youth and Sports Department, which she would not have handed over the money and the supply of food and essential items if she knew that the appointment did not exist.

The offence was allegedly committed at a hotel and a fuel station in Kota Bharu between Nov 9 and 24, 2022.

All the charges were framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and is liable with whipping, if found guilty.

Judge Dazuki allowed Muhammad Alif Heikal bail of RM10,000 and also ordered him to report himself at the Kota Bharu Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office once a month, surrender his passport to the court and not intimidate witnesses in the case.

Deputy public prosecutors from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Mariah Omar and Ermi Yasmin Abd Momen appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Azura Ghazali represented the accused.

The court set July 28 for mention.