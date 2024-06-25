YPM allocates over RM70 million for education initiatives

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 25 (Bernama) -- The MAIDAM Education Foundation (YPM) has allocated RM74.8 million for education initiatives this year.

Its chief executive officer, Norhana Yaakub, said the total allocation has increased compared to RM62.9 million last year.

She said the contributing factors to the increase included funding for full scholarship programmes to Tunisia and Algeria in several fields, including Islamic studies, starting this year.

“Last year, for overseas scholarships, we sent more than 20 students to Jordan to further their studies in the field of Islamic studies at the degree, master’s, and doctorate levels.

“For 2024, we will start sending students to Tunisia and Algeria. The quota for these three countries, including Jordan, involves more than 60 students,” she said when contacted today.

She added that apart from sending students abroad, YPM also implements 11 other education initiatives to produce a generation that contributes to the global economy and society.

Among these initiatives are early study assistance, higher education institution (IPT) assistance, one-off assistance for those studying abroad, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), for asnaf families.

She said that last year, YPM spent more than RM2 million on TVET training programmes conducted in collaboration with government institutions and industry.

“A total of 12,000 students have benefited from the early study assistance programme that we implement every year.

“This early assistance allows students to better prepare for various levels, including matriculation, diploma, and degree,” she said.