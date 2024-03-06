Zayn Rayyan murder: Two family members, former babysitter called to assist investigations

PETALING JAYA: Several people have been summoned by the police today to assist in the investigations following the arrest of the parents of the late autistic boy, Zayn Rayyan.

Among those called in were the child’s former babysitter and two of his family members said Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, as reported by New Straits Times.

The purpose of summoning the individuals was to record their statements to complete the ongoing investigation.

“There is a possibility that we will summon other individuals in the future, but it will depend on the needs of the investigation,“ he was quoted as saying.

The parents were arrested at their family home in Puncak Alam, at around 11am on May 31.

