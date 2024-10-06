Zayn Rayyan’s mother brought back to crime scene for reenactment

PETALING JAYA: The mother of deceased six-year-old Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin has been brought to their residence in Damansara Damai, believed to be for the purpose of reenacting the incident.

According to a report by Harian Metro, the suspect arrived at approximately 10.15am in a white van which was heading towards Block R of the residence.

It is understood that the suspect will be brought back to the residence and the location where the boy was found, which was a small stream approximately 200m from the apartment block.

Police officers were also seen carrying a child mannequin, though it is not yet clear what the mannequin will be used for.

It was also reported that at 10am, a team of uniformed police officers set up two roadblocks leading to Block R of Idaman Apartments.

The movement of local residents in and out will be escorted by the police.

The magistrate’s court has extended the remand order against Zayn Rayyan’s parents for six more days until June 12 to assist in the autistic boy’s murder investigation.

The boy’s parents were initially remanded for seven days, beginning June 1.

It is learnt that inconsistencies in the statements provided by the parents of Zayn Rayyan were among the reasons that led to the police extending the couple’s remand order.

